The great white shark is back on the small screen Friday night at 10 p.m. ET with Shark Women: Ghosted by the Great Whites.

How to Watch Shark Women: Ghosted by the Great Whites Special Today:

Date: July 29, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

South Africa's great whites are disappearing. Shark scientist Alison Towner's mission to find these missing apex predators and solve the mystery behind their disappearance leads her and her all-female crew to uncharted waters and exciting discoveries, according to discovery.com.

The show is another look into what is happening to the great white sharks outside of South Africa.

Shark Week has already featured a few shows on what is happening, but Towner and her crew are digging deep to uncover the answers.

It is yet another dangerous look into the great white shark and this time by an all-female crew, which is rare.

Great white sharks are one of the most fascinating sharks in the world, but one that is feared by humans. Despite that fear, many humans are still fascinated by them and how they live.

