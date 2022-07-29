WE tv brings us a new show in Super Sized Salon debuting Friday night at 10:30 pm ET

Beauty salons are a staple in America, but too often we only think of the models that can feel comfortable going to them. Super Sized Salon sheds some light on a salon that caters to plus-sized women.

How to Watch Super Sized Salon: Series Premiere Today:

Date: July 29, 2022

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: WE tv

Live Stream Super Sized Salon: Series Premiere on fuboTV

Super Sized Salon is WeTV’s latest reality series that will follow the stylists of Las Vegas-based hair salon Babydoll Beauty Couture. This isn’t your ordinary beauty shop. It’s the first salon that caters to and is run by plus-size women. Founded by Jamie Lopez, Babydoll Beauty Couture is a safe haven for BBWs who often don’t feel welcomed in other beauty spaces. Every woman who works in the salon is determined to make sure that their customers leave feeling glamorous according to madamenoire.com.

The show stills comes with a lot of drama as the ladies still bump heads and have big personalities that can cause chaos inside the shop.

No matter what is going on in the shop, this is a must-watch and it debuts Friday night at 10:30 pm EST on WE tv.

Regional restrictions may apply.