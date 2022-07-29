How to Watch The Belle Collective Season 2 Premiere

Skip to main content

How to Watch The Belle Collective: Season Two Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Belle Collective is back for season two and you can catch the premiere episode on Friday night at 9 pm ET on OWN

The Belles are back on Friday night with the second season premiere starting at 9 pm EST on OWN.

How to Watch The Belle Collective: Season Two Premiere Today:

Date: July 29, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: OWN

Live Stream The Belle Collective: Season Two Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

The Belle Collective, the new series from the producers behind the hit "Love & Marriage: Huntsville," centers on the personal and professional lives of five successful, glamourous boss women who are redefining what it means to be a southern belle in Jackson, Mississippi.

These dynamic women represent Mississippi's finest Black female entrepreneurs, determined to break ceilings–glass and otherwise–while shredding long-held stereotypes of the South. They must set aside their differences to redevelop a struggling mid-twentieth century historic district that was once known as the hub for Black-owned businesses according to Oprah.com.

It is a great reality show that gives an inside look at what these ladies have to go through in their everyday life.

Friday's episode sees Latrice, Lateshia, Tambra and Marie welcome a new Belle, "SoGucci"; the women look to grow their businesses, some deal with relationship drama, and one bears a family tragedy according to the episode description.

Check it all out Friday night on OWN at 9 pm EST.

Regional restrictions may apply.

