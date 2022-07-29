How to Watch Tiger Queen Special: Stream Discovery's Shark Week Live

Tiger sharks take center stage on Thursday night when the Discovery Channel brings the special Tiger Queen as part of Shark Week.

How to Watch Tiger Queen Special Today:

Date: July 28, 2022

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

The shark population in Turks and Caicos has a sizable concentration of female tiger sharks, leaving scientists wondering where all the males are hiding and why. Shark enthusiast Kinga Philipps and Dr. Austin Gallagher make the long trek to help solve this puzzling mystery.

Turks and Caicos is a popular tourist destination because of the island's beauty and amazing scenery. However, just outside the island is a population of tiger sharks that will be explored in the special on Thursday night.

Tiger sharks are second to only great white sharks in human attacks and are feared by many, and rightfully so. Still, they are a fascinating shark and there is plenty to learn about the huge animal.

Find out more about the tiger shark and where all the males are going on the Discovery Channel at 11 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.