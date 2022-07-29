Skip to main content

How to Watch Tiger Queen Special: Live Stream Shark Week, TV Channel, Start Time

The Discovery Channel continues Shark Week on Thursday night with the special Tiger Queen.

Tiger sharks take center stage on Thursday night when the Discovery Channel brings the special Tiger Queen as part of Shark Week. 

How to Watch Tiger Queen Special Today:

Date: July 28, 2022

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

Live Stream Tiger Queen Special on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The shark population in Turks and Caicos has a sizable concentration of female tiger sharks, leaving scientists wondering where all the males are hiding and why. Shark enthusiast Kinga Philipps and Dr. Austin Gallagher make the long trek to help solve this puzzling mystery.

Turks and Caicos is a popular tourist destination because of the island's beauty and amazing scenery. However, just outside the island is a population of tiger sharks that will be explored in the special on Thursday night.

Tiger sharks are second to only great white sharks in human attacks and are feared by many, and rightfully so. Still, they are a fascinating shark and there is plenty to learn about the huge animal. 

Find out more about the tiger shark and where all the males are going on the Discovery Channel at 11 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
28
2022

Tiger Queen Special

TV CHANNEL: Discovery Channel
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

71TByRCphMS._RI_
entertainment

How to Watch Tiger Queen Special: Stream Discovery's Shark Week Live

By Adam Childsjust now
Jul 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) hits a two run double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Jul 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) hits a two run double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
download
entertainment

How to Watch Made From Scratch Season 4 Premiere: Stream live online

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
1658545695598
entertainment

How to Watch Monster Mako Under the Rig: Live Stream Shark Week

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
DeWanna Bonner Sun WNBA
WNBA

How to Watch Sparks at Mercury: Stream WNBA Live Online, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Jul 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) hits a two run double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Giants: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts with first base coach Ronnie Gideon (53) after hitting an RBI single in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts with first base coach Ronnie Gideon (53) after hitting an RBI single in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago