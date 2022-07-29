What to Watch in August: Your Streaming Guide to Sports and Entertainment

The ultimate list of summer events and TV shows to watch this month, from the Little League World Series to NFL preseason.

The Little League World Series airs in August, with international teams returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Rob Tringali for Sports Illustrated

NFL Preseason Hall of Fame Game

Jaguars vs. Raiders

The NFL Preseason Hall of Fame Game is an annual event that signifies the near start of the NFL preseason and kicks off the Pro Football Hall of Fame's yearly ceremony in Canton, Ohio. This year, the Jaguars and the Raiders will face off in Canton, Ohio at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

How to watch

Live coverage of the NFL Preseason Hall of Fame Game will begin on NBC at 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 4.

TV coverage and schedule

Date: Thursday, August 4, 8 p.m. (NBC)

Watch NFL games with fuboTV.

NASCAR Cup Series Races

The NASCAR Cup Series is the top racing series in the sport. Coming off the heels of the announcement of a street race coming to Chicago in 2023, the series heats up in August as the stakes get higher before the playoffs begin in the first week of September.

How to watch

Live coverage of NASCAR playoff races begin on August 7 and continues through the end of the month on NBC and USA.

TV coverage and schedule

Dates: August 7 to August 28 (USA & NBC)

Sunday, August 7: FireKeepers Casino 400

Michigan International Speedway (3 p.m.): Watch NASCAR with fuboTV.

Sunday, August 14: Federated Auto Parts 400

Richmond Raceway (3 p.m.): Watch NASCAR with fuboTV.

Sunday, August 21: Go Bowling at the Glen

Watkins Glen International (3 p.m.): Watch NASCAR with fuboTV.

Saturday, August 27: Coke Zero Sugar 400

Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m.): Watch NASCAR with fuboTV.

MLB Field of Dreams Game

TKTK Chicago Cubs take on Cincinnati Reds

How to watch

Live coverage of the Field of Dreams game will begin on Thursday, August 11 at 7:15 p.m. on FOX.

TV coverage and schedule

Dates: Thursday, August 11, 7:15 p.m. (FOX)

Watch MLB with fuboTV.

NFL Preseason

Finally, the time has come for NFL games to return once again. Preseason starts in mid-August, with three weeks of action scheduled to give NFL fans a taste of what is to come in the regular season this fall.

How to watch

NFL Preseason begins on August 11 and goes for three weeks, with coverage on FOX and NFL Network.

TV coverage and schedule

Dates: August 11 to August 28 (FOX, ESPN, CBS & NFL Network)

Watch NFL games with fuboTV.

Week 1: Thursday, August 11 to Sunday, August 14



New York Giants at New England Patriots: Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens: Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions: Friday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars: Friday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals: Friday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles: Friday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers: Friday, Aug. 12 at 8:30 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 1 p.m.

Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 1 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 10 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders: Sunday, Aug. 14 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 2: Thursday, August 18 to Monday, August 22

Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks: Thursday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m.

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots: Friday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers: Friday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams: Friday, Aug. 19 at 10 p.m.

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 1 p.m.

Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 1 p.m.

Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tennessee Titans: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 10 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns: Sunday, Aug. 21 at 1 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants: Sunday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals: Sunday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m.

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets: Monday, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m.

Week 3: Thursday, August 25 to Sunday, August 28

Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs: Thursday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans: Thursday, Aug. 25 at 8:15 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers: Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys: Friday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints: Friday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m.

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders: Friday, Aug. 26 at 8:15 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons: Saturday, Aug. 27 at 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals: Saturday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m.

Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens: Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.

Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns: Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles at Miami Dolphins: Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans: Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts: Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos: Saturday, Aug. 27 at 9 p.m.

New York Giants at New York Jets: Sunday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m.

Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers: Sunday, Aug. 28 at 4:30 p.m.

Tales of the Walking Dead

This new installment in the Walking Dead universe premieres in mid-August, the third of its kind to be created as a spin-off from the hit series.

How to watch

Tales of the Walking Dead will premiere on AMC Network on Sunday, August 14 at 9 p.m.

TV coverage and schedule

Dates: Sunday, August 14, 9 p.m. (AMC)

Watch on AMC with fuboTV.

Leonardo

This historical-fiction series based on Leonardo di Vinci's life was a hit in Europe and is finally coming to the United States after being picked up by The CW. The 8-part show was co-created by Steve Thompson, the writer behind hit drama Sherlock.

How to watch

Leonardo will premiere on The CW on Tuesday, August 16 at 8 p.m.

TV coverage and schedule

Dates: Tuesday, August 16, 8 p.m. (The CW)

Watch on The CW with fuboTV.

Little League World Series

There will be 38 games total played in the LLWS, with teams playing in both a winner's bracket and an elimination bracket. There is also a United States bracket and international bracket; this is the first year that international teams are back in the tournament after the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to watch

Live coverage of the Little League World Series begins on ESPN on August 17 through August 28.

TV coverage and schedule

Dates: August 17 to August 28 (ESPN & ABC)

A link to the updated bracket can be found here.

Watch on ESPN with fuboTV.

Before the first official week of NCAA football, 'Week 0' kicks off on the last weekend of August. Though most college football programs' schedules do not start until Week 1, there will be a full slate of games throughout the Saturday.

How to watch

'Week 0' of NCAA football begins on Saturday, August 27. Coverage will range, between CBS Sports, ESPN, Big Ten Network and ACC Network.

TV coverage and schedule

Date: Saturday, August 27 (Various Networks)

Watch NCAA football with fuboTV.

Austin Peay vs. WKU: 12 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern: 12:30

Idaho State vs. UNLV: 3:30 p.m.

UConn vs. Utah State: 4 p.m.

Wyoming vs. Illinois: 4 p.m.

Duquesne vs. Florida State: 5 p.m.

Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic: 7 p.m.

Florida A&M vs. North Carolina: 8:15 p.m.

North Texas vs. UTEP: 9 p.m.

Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii: 10:30 p.m.

Nevada vs. New Mexico State: TBA

U.S. Open

The fourth and final tennis Grand Slam of the year kicks off in the tail-end of August, with tennis players from all over the world gathering at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y.

How to watch

Live coverage of the U.S. Open will begin on August 29 and go through early September on ESPN.

TV coverage and schedule

Dates: August 29 to September 11 (ESPN)

Monday, August 29 to Tuesday, August 30

First Round: Watch on ESPN with fuboTV.

Wednesday, August 31 to Thursday, September 1

Second Round: Watch on ESPN with fuboTV.

Friday, September 2 to Saturday, September 3

Third Round: Watch on ESPN with fuboTV.

Sunday, September 4 to Monday, September 5

Round of 16: Watch on ESPN with fuboTV.



Tuesday, September 6 to Wednesday, September 7

Quarterfinals: Watch on ESPN with fuboTV.

Thursday, September 8

Women's Semifinals: Watch on ESPN with fuboTV.

Friday, September 9

Men's Semifinals: Watch on ESPN with fuboTV.

Saturday, September 10

Women's Finals: Watch on ESPN with fuboTV.

Sunday, September 11

Men's Finals: Watch on ESPN with fuboTV.