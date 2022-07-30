Skip to main content

How to Watch Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nickelodeon brings back a 90s kids anthology series with Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island on Saturday night at 7 pm EST

If you grew up in the 90s you are sure to remember Are You Afraid of the Dark? on Nickelodeon.

How to Watch Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island Today:

Date: July 30, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Nickelodeon

Live Stream Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Its back on Friday night when the channel presents Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island at 7pm EST.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island follows an all-new Midnight Society as they go on what they thought would be a fun summer vacation on a resort island, until they learn about something sinister haunting the guests. In the just-released teaser, viewers are introduced to the new members of the Midnight Society and get a glimpse at the horrors that await them on their vacation according to flickeringmyth.com.

The show stars Telci Huynh, Conor Sherry, Luca Padovan, Dior Goodjohn, Chance Hurstfield and Julian Curtis.

The show will bring back fond memories of your childhood and is a show you can share with your kids now.

The episode on Friday is the first of a four-part series that will wrap up on August 13t on Nickelodeon.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island

TV CHANNEL: Nickelodeon
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nickelodeon
entertainment

How to Watch Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island

By Adam Childs14 seconds ago
USATSI_18737905
Soccer

How to Watch FC Cincinnati at Inter Miami CF

By Evan Lazar3 minutes ago
Cavalry FC
Soccer

How to Watch FC Edmonton at Cavalry FC

By Alex Barth5 minutes ago
imago1012693134h
CFL Football

How to Watch Blue Bombers vs. Stampeders

By Alex Barth6 minutes ago
NHRA Steve Torrence
Auto Racing

Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas10 minutes ago
USATSI_18773190
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Red Sox

By Matthew Beighle11 minutes ago
LAS. VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY XFINITY
NASCAR

How to Watch Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard

By Alex Barth14 minutes ago
USATSI_18772906
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Rays in Canada

By Phil Watson15 minutes ago
Jul 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Portland Timbers defender Dario Zuparic (13) and midfielder Diego Chara (21) clear the ball away from Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris (13) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Timbers at United FC stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar25 minutes ago