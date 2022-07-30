How to Watch Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island

Nickelodeon brings back a 90s kids anthology series with Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island on Saturday night at 7 pm EST

If you grew up in the 90s you are sure to remember Are You Afraid of the Dark? on Nickelodeon.

Date: July 30, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Nickelodeon

Its back on Friday night when the channel presents Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island at 7pm EST.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island follows an all-new Midnight Society as they go on what they thought would be a fun summer vacation on a resort island, until they learn about something sinister haunting the guests. In the just-released teaser, viewers are introduced to the new members of the Midnight Society and get a glimpse at the horrors that await them on their vacation according to flickeringmyth.com.

The show stars Telci Huynh, Conor Sherry, Luca Padovan, Dior Goodjohn, Chance Hurstfield and Julian Curtis.

The show will bring back fond memories of your childhood and is a show you can share with your kids now.

The episode on Friday is the first of a four-part series that will wrap up on August 13t on Nickelodeon.

