Disney brings us another animated series in Chibiverse debuting on Saturday night at 8 pm ET

If you love Disney characters and want a new spin on them then Chibiverse is for you and you can catch the first episode on Saturday night at 8 pm ET.

How to Watch Chibiverse Series Premiere Today:

Date: July 30, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Disney Channel

A group of scientists took objects from the various Disney Channel shows and films and put them in a machine, resulting in the creation of a small glowing bean that, when viewed underneath a microscope, showed a chibi-fied world inhabited by characters from the various shows. The series follows the quirky and comical adventures of these characters interacting with one another.

The show is a spin-off to the shorts series Chibi Tiny Tales, which itself was a spin-off to Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, which itself lampooned its source, Big Hero 6: The Series.

It should be a fun animated series that should be great for kids and families alike.

The first episode titled "Pizza vs Fireworks" has Scratch and Cricket Green argue over whether to end their show with a pizza party or with fireworks.

