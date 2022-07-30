The SYFY network brings us four great Harry Potter movies on Saturday in the Happy Birthday Harry Marathon

Harry Potter is beloved by many across the world and Saturday you can catch four straight movies in the Happy Birthday Harry Marathon on SYFY network.

How to Watch Happy Birthday Harry Marathon Today:

Date: July 30, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: SYFY

It all starts at 10 am EST with Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone. In the movie, an orphaned boy (Daniel Radcliffe) enrolls in a school of wizardry, where he learns the truth about himself, his family and the terrible evil that haunts the magical world.

That is followed by Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets at 1:24 pm EST. In the second movie in the series, an ancient prophecy seems to be coming true when a mysterious presence begins stalking the corridors of a school of magic and leaving its victims paralyzed.

The next one comes on at 5:10 pm EST with Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban. In the third installment, Harry, Ron and Hermione return to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for their third year of study, where they delve into the mystery surrounding an escaped prisoner who poses a dangerous threat to the young wizard.

Finally, SYFY brings us Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire at 8:10 pm EST. In the fourth movie, Harry Potter finds himself competing in a hazardous tournament between rival schools of magic, but he is distracted by recurring nightmares.

Four great Harry Potter movies are ready to be binged on Saturday and you can catch them on SYFY Network starting at 10 am EST.

