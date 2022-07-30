Skip to main content

How to Watch Monsters of the Cape: Live Stream Shark Week, TV Channel, Start Time

The last night of Shark Week begins with Monsters of the Cape starting at 8 pm ET on the Discovery Channel

Shark Week comes to a close on Saturday night and first up is Monsters of the Cape at 8 pm ET on the Discovery Channel.

How to Watch Monsters of the Cape Special Today:

Date: July 30, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

Live Stream Tiger Queen Special on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It all starts with another look at great white sharks and how they are affecting the area around Cape Cod.

Shark Week veterans Dr. Craig O'Connell and Mark Rackley dive into the great white-infested waters off Cape Cod looking to test cutting-edge shark deterrents to help keep the waters of the Cape safe for both beach-goers and sharks before it's too late.

The duo is not only looking at how the sharks coming close to the shore is affecting people but also how it could be negatively impacting the sharks.

They want to find a way to make things work for both the sharks and the humans. It is an interesting look at what can be done to make the area safe.

Check it out on Saturday night starting at 8 pm ET on the Discovery Channel as part of Shark Week.

Regional restrictions may apply.

