How to Watch Shark Rober: Live Stream Shark Week, TV Channel, Start Time

Shark Week concludes on Saturday night with Shark Rober starting at 10:30 pm ET on Discovery Channel

The popular Shark Week concludes on Saturday night with Shark Rober at 10:30 pm ET.

How to Watch Shark Rober Special Today:

Date: July 30, 2022

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

Live Stream Shark Rober Special on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been a great week of shark shows on the Discovery Channel, but the famous Shark Week comes to a close on Saturday night.

First, though, one last show airs and it should be a very interesting one as it checks to see if sharks can smell blood from a mile away. YouTuber/engineer/inventor Mark Rober and marine biologist/ shark expert Luke Tipple team up to get a definitive answer to that question by running a few tests, even if it means using their own blood.

It's a fun experiment that should shed a lot of light on just how well the sharks can smell.

It's a great way to end another great Shark Week and one that should be a fascinating look into sharks.

Catch the last show of the week at 10:30 pm ET on Discovery Channel.

Regional restrictions may apply.

