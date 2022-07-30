'Shark Week' wraps up on Saturday night with 'Sharks in Paradise' on the Discovery Channel.

Shark Week heads to the islands of Tahiti on Saturday night in Sharks in Paradise at 9 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Sharks in Paradise Special Today:

Date: July 30, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

Live Stream Sharks in Paradise Special on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

According to discovery.com, shark conservationist Kinga Philipps and scientist Tristan Guttridge embark on an expedition through the remote islands of Tahiti to investigate local legends and mysteries about massive tiger sharks.

It is a dangerous study as tiger sharks are large, blunt-nosed predators have a duly earned reputation as man-eaters. They are second only to great whites in attacking people. But because they have a near completely undiscerning palate, they are not likely to swim away after biting a human, as great whites frequently do, according to national geographic.com.

There is still a lot to be learned about the shark, though, and the duo is out to learn more about it and Saturday's show can shed some light into the shark.

It is another great show part of Shark Week and it comes to you on the Discovery Channel as the week wraps up on Saturday night at 9 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.