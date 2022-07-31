The cooking show Alex vs. America is back for a second season on Sunday night.

The Food Network is bringing back Alex vs. America and you can catch the first episode of season two on Sunday night.

How to Watch Alex vs. America: Season Two Premiere Today:

Date: July 31, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Food Network

Live Stream Alex vs. America: Season Two Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brave and talented chefs attempt to take down Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli, the most feared and accomplished competition cook in America. Chef Alex goes up against three chefs in two rounds of cooking, and anyone -- even Alex -- can be sent home after a blind tasting by the judges. Each chef hails from a different state, but they all share the same culinary specialty and drive to beat Alex for ultimate bragging rights and $15,000.

In the season two debut, host Eric Adjepong welcomes three chefs specializing in Italian cuisine from New York, Florida and New Jersey. The chefs strategize which ingredients to choose that will take Guarnaschelli out in round one. In a competitive round two, judges Evan Funke and Antonia Lofaso will determine if one of these Italian experts have the chops to beat Alex in her own kitchen.

Regional restrictions may apply.