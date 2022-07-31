Skip to main content

How to Watch City on a Hill Season 3 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Showtime original series City of a Hill returns for its third season on Sunday night.

Gripping crime thriller City on a Hill returns on Sunday with a season three premiere guaranteed to please fans of the series.

How to Watch City on a Hill Season 3 Premiere Today:

Date: July 31, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Showtime

Live stream City on a Hill Season 3 Premiere on fuboTV Today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Set in mid 90s Boston, City on a Hill stars Aldis Hodge (Leverage: Redemption, Medal of Honor) as district attorney DeCourcy Ward, who forms a fast but unlikely alliance with celebrated yet corrupt FBI official Jackie Rohr, played by Kevin Bacon (You Should Have Left, Black Mass).

The first episode of the season, entitled "Gods and Monsters", will see Jackie navigating a new line of work that brings on more challenges than expected. Meanwhile, DeCourcy returns to Brooklyn due to the arrival of some bad news.

In last season's finale, Decourcy pursued justice in and out of the courtroom. Despite his manoeuvring, Jackie discovered that he can't escape his past. Jenny finally confronted hers, while supporting character Cathy said goodbye to the root of her struggles. Siobhan also sets her sights on a new dream.

The premiere episode is written by creator Chuck MacLean and Jorge Zamacona and directed by Christoph Schrewe.

entertainment

