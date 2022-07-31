Naked and Afraid is back with a new variation called Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen and the first episode can be seen on Sunday,

How to Watch Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen Today:

Date: July 31, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

Live Stream Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

According to Discovery, 12 elite survivalists take on their toughest location yet, the sub-freezing Rocky Mountains of Montana. To find scarce food in this frozen wilderness, the survivalists must compete with some of North America’s most deadly predators: mountain lions, wolves and grizzly bears just emerging from hibernation for 14 days on Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen.

The 12 survivalists have taken on the bug-infested Amazon, the scorching heat of Africa and the venomous snakes of southeast Asia, but that is nothing to what they will encounter in the freezing cold temperatures of Montana.

The all-stars are looking to become legends in the franchise but will need to make it through the freezing 14 days to do that.

The 12 survivalists are Jake, Gabriella, Ky, Trish, Joe, Sara, Wes, Sarah, Waz, Jermaine, Jeremy and Rod.

Regional restrictions may apply.