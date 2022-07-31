The third season of Vice continues on Sunday night on Showtime with episode nine.

Want to know what is going on in the World today? If you do, then you need to check out Vice on Showtime.

How to Watch Vice: S3E9 Today:

Date: July 31, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Showtime

Live Stream Vice: S3E9 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Emmy award-winning documentary series VICE is known for delivering longform, on the ground journalism and newsworthy explorations of our world today.

It is a fascinating series that dives deep into some of the biggest stories in the World and isn't afraid to explore what is going on.

Season three continues on Saturday night with Isobel Yeung in Afghanistan exploring the Taliban’s ban on drugs – and the issues with addiction. Vegas Tenold heads to the Midwest to see whether police officers can actually be trained to intervene in cases of police misconduct.

This documentary series is a must-watch if you are interested in current events or just want to see how different parts of the world are right now.

Catch the ninth episode of season three on Sunday night starting at 8pm ET only on Showtime.

Regional restrictions may apply.