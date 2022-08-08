Skip to main content

How to Watch Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

The brand new season premieres Monday night on VH1.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is back for its 11th season which airs on Monday night on VH1. The successful series' cast includes rappers Yung Joc, Scrappy, Rasheeda Frost and Renni Rucci on top of the entertaining cameos from personalities such as Erica Mena, Safaree Samuels and Yandy Smith-Harris and many more in this new season. 

Fans can expect to see some families uniting, relationship struggles, new love blossoming, careers peaking and some more over the top humor and drama that the series is known for. Love & Hip Hop Atlanta gives fans an exclusive behind the scenes view of the hip-hop scene in Atlanta.

How to Watch Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Season Premiere Today:

Date: Aug. 8, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: VH1

Live stream Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Season Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is the second installment of the Love & Hip Hop reality television franchise and it premiered back in June 2012. Season after season it has picked up more fans and made it into one of the most successful reality television franchises.

The series is produced by Monami Productions and executive produced by Brad Abramson, Mona Scott-Young and Danielle Gelfand among others.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Season Premiere

TV CHANNEL: VH1
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
