How to Watch Love & Hip Hop Miami, Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

The fifth season of Love & Hip Hop Miami premieres on Monday night on VH1.

Love & Hip Hop Miami is back for its fifth season, which airs on Monday night on VH1. The successful series' cast includes rappers Trina, Amara La Negra, Bobby Lytes, Shay Johnson and Trick Daddy among others.

The series revolves around the personal and professional struggles of several rappers, singers and celebrities in Miami's evergrowing music scene. The original cast consisted of Trina, Gunplay, Amara and Lytes and Johnson, who was originally on Flavor of Love. Love and Hip Hop New York's Juju C. and Love and Hip Hop Atlanta's Lil Scrappy have made crossover appearances in the South Florida series.

How to Watch Love & Hip Hop Miami, Season 5 Premiere Today:

Date: Aug. 8, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: VH1

Live stream Love & Hip Hop Miami, Season 5 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

Love & Hip Hop Miami is the fourth installment of the Love & Hip Hop reality television franchise and it premiered back in January 2018. The series is produced by Monami Productions and executive produced by Mona Scott-Young, Stephanie R. Gayle, Lashan Browning and Donna Edge-Rachell among others.

Get ready for another fun and exciting season that will include plenty of drama and shocking moments.

Regional restrictions may apply.