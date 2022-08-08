Skip to main content

How to Watch Love & Hip Hop Miami, Season 5 Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

The fifth season of Love & Hip Hop Miami premieres on Monday night on VH1.

Love & Hip Hop Miami is back for its fifth season, which airs on Monday night on VH1. The successful series' cast includes rappers Trina, Amara La Negra, Bobby Lytes, Shay Johnson and Trick Daddy among others. 

The series revolves around the personal and professional struggles of several rappers, singers and celebrities in Miami's evergrowing music scene. The original cast consisted of Trina, Gunplay, Amara and Lytes and Johnson, who was originally on Flavor of Love. Love and Hip Hop New York's Juju C. and Love and Hip Hop Atlanta's Lil Scrappy have made crossover appearances in the South Florida series.

How to Watch Love & Hip Hop Miami, Season 5 Premiere Today:

Date: Aug. 8, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: VH1

Live stream Love & Hip Hop Miami, Season 5 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

Love & Hip Hop Miami is the fourth installment of the Love & Hip Hop reality television franchise and it premiered back in January 2018. The series is produced by Monami Productions and executive produced by Mona Scott-Young, Stephanie R. Gayle, Lashan Browning and Donna Edge-Rachell among others.

Get ready for another fun and exciting season that will include plenty of drama and shocking moments. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Love & Hip Hop Miami, Season 5 Premiere

TV CHANNEL: VH1
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

love-and-hip-hop-miami
entertainment

How to Watch Love & Hip Hop Miami, Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina58 seconds ago
smothered-sandra-mariah-1a
entertainment

How to Watch Smothered, Season 4 Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina58 seconds ago
Juan Soto high fives his Padres teammates
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Padres: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson24 minutes ago
love-and-hip-hop-atlanta
entertainment

How to Watch Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Fabio Fognini vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Fabio Fognini at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 2, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) celebrates with second baseman Jonathan India (6) and shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) after defeating the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 2, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) celebrates with second baseman Jonathan India (6) and shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) after defeating the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Storm Sanders at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago