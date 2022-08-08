How to Watch Smothered, Season 4 Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

Smothered is back for its fourth season on TLC, which premieres on Monday night. The season premiere will take a look back on the most memorable moments from the fun-loving mothers and daughters of Smothered, from Kathy and Cristina's couple's bikini wax to Lisa inseminating Lauren and everything in between.

The mother-daughter duos continue to prove there is no such thing as too close. Also in the fourth season's premiere, mother Francia and daughter Paula love to cook naked together, Angie teaches her newly transitioned daughter, Shay, to shave her legs, Cristina is hiding something from her mom, and Kathy and Sunhe grill Angelica about her future with Jason.

How to Watch Smothered, Season 4 Premiere Today:

Date: Aug. 8, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: TLC

Live stream Smothered, Season 4 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

The series was created by Christine Razzi and takes the phrase "like mother, like daughter" to a whole new level. Smothered provides a fresh twist on family programming by following four outrageous mother/daughter duos who take their bonds to the extreme.

Just when you think you have seen it all, Smothered shows that anything is possible on reality television.

Regional restrictions may apply.