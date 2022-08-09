How to Watch Big Bad Budget Battle, Series Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

The first season of Food Network’s new competition Big Bad Budget Battle premieres on Tuesday.

The Food Network debuts a brand new show on Tuesday for the inner cook in us all with Big Bad Budget Battle. Its creator is popular Food Network chef Ree Drummond. In this show, talented cooks will compete to cook on a budget, save money and make great meals in various challenging scenarios.

This is the first season of the show that will run through September 13 with rotating judges helping Drummond, including Darnell Ferguson, Eddie Jackson, and others.

How to Watch Big Bad Budget Battle, Series Premiere Today:

Date: Aug. 9, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Food Network

Drummond brings another show to the Food Network with Big Bad Budget Battle as the southern food blogger and television personality is back at it.

Other judges helping on Big Bad Budget Battle in its premiere season are Beau MacMillan, Catherine McCord, Damaris Phillips and Justin Warner to help decide a winner.

The winning cook will be crowned as the winner, earn a trophy and get free groceries for an entire year.

These chefs in the competition are home chefs, not celebrity chefs or ones that necessarily work every day in a kitchen as their full-time job. They have to shop with a budget, cook for their families and handle the circumstances that this show will throw at them.

The show will air nightly on the Food Network every Tuesday night from tonight’s premiere to the season finale on September 13.

