How to Watch Black Ink Crew Chicago, Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

Black Ink Crew Chicago is back with a brand new season premiering on Tuesday night on VH1.

The long-awaited return of Black Ink Crew Chicago is here and will be airing on Tuesday night on VH1. The network announced on July 18 that the series would be making its return for a brand new season. The new season follows the crew as they usher in a new era of the Chicago franchise and are learning how to navigate their altered landscape, in hopes of reaching increased heights of success. Black Ink Crew Chicago is executive produced by Daniel Blau Rogge, Phakiso Collins, Treiva Williams, Melanie C. Lodge and Steve Kaufman. The series' senior producer is Herbert Celi.

How to Watch Black Ink Crew Chicago, Season Premiere Today:

Date: Aug. 9, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: VH1

Live stream Black Ink Crew Chicago, Season Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

The series is the Chicago-based spin-off of Black Ink Crew and stars artists Ryan Henry, Katrina Jackson, Van Johnson, Phor Robinson, Don Brumfield, Charmaine Walker, Danielle Jamison, Liliana Barrios, Karis Phillips and Jessica Simpson.

Black Ink Crew Chicago chronicles the daily operations and staff drama at the African-American owned and operated tattoo shop, 9MAG, located in Chicago, Illinois.

Regional restrictions may apply.

