How to Watch Devil in Suburbia, Series Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

Devil in Suburbia is the brand new series on the Investigation Discovery channel that premieres on Tuesday night. According to ID, the series tells the stories of ordinary folks who confront the evil that was always right in front of them. Through the lens of home archives, Devil in Suburbia takes the viewer on a journey with the series' insiders into shocking crimes to reveal what was missed before tragedy changes everything. In the series premiere titled "Arizona Horror Story," three bodies are discovered in a burned-out home in Scottsdale, and a fourth family member is missing. Investigators realize they have a triple homicide on their hands, and embark on a decades-long manhunt for the killer.

How to Watch Devil in Suburbia, Series Premiere Today:

Date: Aug. 9, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ID

The Investigation Discovery channel is dedicated to true crime documentaries with Devil in Suburbia joining a long list of original content on the network owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Devil in Suburbia was produced by Joke Productions and premieres on Tuesday night on ID.

