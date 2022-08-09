How to Watch My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Stream Live, TV Channel

The brand new season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life premieres on Tuesday night on TLC.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life is back with a brand new season which premieres on Tuesday night on TLC. The first episode of the new season is titled "For the Love of Babs" and follows Babs as she suffers a stroke, which then leads the family to discover that Babs, Glenn and Hunter have COVID-19. Whitney's friends then rally together as she attempts to stay strong through a trying time. The new season will run through the finale which airs on October 25.

How to Watch My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season Premiere Today:

Date: Aug. 9, 2022

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: TLC

Live stream My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

My Big Fat Fabulous Life first premiered in January 2015 chronicling the life of Whitney Way Thore who weighed 380 pounds at the start of the series.

Don't miss the premiere of the brand new season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life on Tuesday night on TLC!

Regional restrictions may apply.

