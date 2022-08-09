How to Watch My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

The brand new season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life premieres on Tuesday night on TLC.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life is back with a brand new season which premieres on Tuesday night on TLC. The first episode of the new season is titled "For the Love of Babs" and follows Babs as she suffers a stroke, which then leads the family to discover that Babs, Glenn and Hunter have COVID-19. Whitney's friends then rally together as she attempts to stay strong through a trying time. The new season will run through the finale which airs on October 25.

How to Watch My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season Premiere Today:

Date: Aug. 9, 2022

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: TLC

My Big Fat Fabulous Life first premiered in January 2015 chronicling the life of Whitney Way Thore who weighed 380 pounds at the start of the series.

