How to Watch Reasonable Doubt, Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

How to Watch Season Premiere of Reasonable Doubt: Stream Live, TV Channel

The brand new season of the true crime show starts Tuesday night on Investigation Discovery.

Reasonable Doubt is back with a brand new season on the Investigation Discovery channel which premieres on Tuesday night. The series features Chris Anderson and Fatima Silva as they re-examine controversial murder cases to help the desperate families of those convicted decide if it's time to appeal or accept the guilty verdict once and for all. The season premiere titled "Guiltless or Heatless" airs at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The episode will follow Anderson and Silva as they investigate the case of respected California probation officer Rodney Patrick McNeal who got a life sentence for murdering his pregnant wife in a fit of rage.

How to Watch Reasonable Doubt, Season Premiere Today:

Date: Aug. 9, 2022

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ID

Live stream Reasonable Doubt, Season Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

ID will be dropping a new episode from the brand new, fifth season of Reasonable Doubt every Tuesday starting on August 9.

The series first premiered on April 26, 2017, with the episode titled "Southern Justice" which followed the case of rapper Mac Phipps who was convicted of murder when a young fan was shot and killed at one of his concerts.

Regional restrictions may apply.

