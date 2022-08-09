How to Watch Tales, Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

Tales is back for its third season on BET which premieres on Tuesday night. The newest season of the series will tackle iconic hip-hop songs like "Fight the Power," "Hot in Herre" and "C.R.E.A.M. (Cash Rules Everything Around Me)." Tales reimagines these famous songs known all around the world as short films. The series is described by BET as a scripted anthology series of "song stories," using lyrics of hip-hop songs to convert them into those mini-movies, each featuring a unique director, screenwriter and cast. The series premieres back in June 2017 and is executive produced by hip-hop record producer Irv Gotti, Ron Robinson and Robert Munic.

The first episode of the first season which aired back in 2017 featured a short film of the song "F**k the Police" by N.W.A. The story was written by Gotti himself with the teleplay done by Sherman Payne and Joy Kecken.

Other songs that were featured in the debut season were "99 Problems" by Jay-Z and "Trap Queen" by Fetty Wap among others.

