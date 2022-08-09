Skip to main content

How to Watch The Murder Inc Story, Series Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

BET presents a documentary series on Irv Gotti and Ja Rule in The Murder Inc. Story starting Tuesday.

One of the most famous rises to the top and then most infamous falls from grace in the world of hip-hop came at the hands of Irv Gotti, Ja Rule and Murder Inc. Records. All of the highs and lows are captured in this BET documentary series. Firsthand accounts of the once proud and powerful record label are brought back to life before Gotti attempts to resurrect the brand for a new run 2022.

How to Watch The Murder Inc Story, Series Premiere Today:

Date: Aug. 9, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: BET

Live Stream The Murder Inc Story, Series Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Irv Gotti was at the top of the world over 20 years ago with Murder Inc. Records before it fell. Now he looks to bring it back.

In the late 1990's and early 2000’s, Murder Inc. Records was on top of the world behind the record sales of Ja Rule as their flagship artist. The label was created in 1998 by brothers Chris and Irv Gotti underneath Def Jam Records.

Gotti had worked with Def Jam to assist them with the early success of Jay-Z and DMX, as well as Ja Rule, which gave Russell Simmons the confidence in giving the DJ and producer his own label.

The label saw tremendous success for the first five to nine years thanks to Ja Rule, rising stars Ashanti, Vanessa Carlton and Charli Baltimore and the label's “beef” with 50 Cent and the rap group G-Unit.

It all started to crumble when the FBI raided the record label’s office in New York due to an investigation into money laundering and connections with a major drug lord Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff.

