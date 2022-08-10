How to Watch Mysteries of the Deep, Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

The brand new season of Mysteries of the Deep premieres on Wednesday night on the Discovery Channel.

For almost a decade, extreme angler and underwater detective Jeremy Wade has journeyed across the globe as he looked for some of Earth's greatest fish and wildlife. Now, Wade is diving into greater depths to solve the greatest underwater mysteries known to man in his Discovery Channel series Mysteries of the Deep.

Following a successful first season, the series is now back with the first episode of the second season, premiering on Wednesday night on the Discovery Channel. The debut episode is titled "Shipwreck of Nazi Treasure" and follows Wade as he explores a shipwreck that may contain stolen Nazi treasure.

How to Watch Mysteries of the Deep, Season Premiere Today:

Date: Aug. 10, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Discovery Channel

Then, in the second episode of the new season titled "Shipwreck Ghosts of Mexico," Wade explores the hidden secrets behind a 150-year-old shipwreck off the coast of Sisal, Mexico, revealing an unknown and troubling maritime past.

Don't miss the brand new season of Mysteries of the Deep premiering on Wednesday night on the Discovery Channel. It's bound to be full of surprises.

Regional restrictions may apply.