How to Watch Password, Series Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

The hit show from the 1960’s is back on NBC with Password premiering in primetime on Tuesday.

The original Password game show debuted back on Oct. 2, 1961 and aired until 1967. The show was creative and inventive at the time, as contestants tried to guess the password. 

Now the show is back with an old school feel for a new school audience with host Keke Palmer and producer Jimmy Fallon. 

How to Watch Password, Series Premiere Today:

Game Date: Aug. 9, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream Password, Series Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Password is back with Palmer and Fallon at the helm as they bring back the hit show from the 1960’s for a modern audience.

In the original show, the rules and format were very simple. A celebrity guest and a contestant would pair together to try and beat another pairing of the same format. One would get the “password” answer, then give a one word clue for their partner to try and guess within the five second allotted timer.

The game continued until one team defeated the other with the most passwords guessed or until 10 clues had been given.

With this new edition of the show, the rules will likely stay true and faithful to the original game, but with modern twists and additions for a fresh take on the classic game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
9
2022

Password, Series Premiere

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
entertainment

By Kristofer Habbas
entertainment

