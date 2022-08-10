How to Watch Resident Alien, Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

The second half of season two of Resident Alien premieres on Wednesday night on SYFY.

Resident Alien is back for the second half of season two, which premieres on Wednesday night on the SYFY channel. The American comedy series was created by writer Chris Sheridan based on the comic book series of the same title.

The 10-episode first season premiered on January 27, 2021 with the first half of the second season wrapping up in March of this year. The second half of the second season, which also consists of eight episodes, begins airing tonight with the show already being renewed for a third season. Sheridan has promised that the second half of the second season gets even messier for the show's lead characters.

How to Watch Resident Alien, Season Premiere Today:

Date: Aug. 10, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: SYFY

Sheridan also serves as executive producer of Resident Alien alongside Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, David Dobkin and Robert Duncan McNeill.

Don't miss the long-awaited mid-season premiere of Resident Alien, airing on SYFY at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday night! With all of the trailers and talk, it is bound to be an unforgettable premiere.

