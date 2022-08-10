How to Watch Storied Spaces, Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

The brand new season of Storied Spaces premieres on Wednesday night on the Magnolia Network.

Storied Spaces premieres on Wednesday night at 11:00 p.m. ET on the Magnolia Network. The debut episode is titled "Unlikely Quarters" and it follows homeowners who preserve history as they transform unique properties into homes.

This show brings a new twist to similar programming that is on the Magnolia Network. Owned by Chip and Joanna Gaines and later bought by Warner Bros., the network is known for its broadcasting of personality-based lifestyle programs related to topics such as home, construction, renovation and cuisine.

How to Watch Storied Spaces, Season Premiere Today:

Date: Aug. 10, 2022

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: Magnolia Network

In episode two of Storied Spaces, entitled "Reviving the Past", owners share the stories of how they revived a barn, cottage, farmhouse and motel into livable spaces. Homeowners also share their inspirational stories about reviving these unique spaces into livable homes.

The Gaines' began hosting the show Fixer Upper in May 2013. Then, in March 2017, it was announced that the married couple would be getting a Fixer Upper spin-off series titled Fixer Upper: Behind the Design. The half-hour show showcases how Joanna comes up with the designs seen on Fixer Upper.

Don't miss the premiere of Storied Spaces on Wednesday night on the Magnolia Network.

