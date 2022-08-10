Skip to main content

How to Watch Supersenses, Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

The premiere of Supersenses airs on the Smithsonian channel on Wednesday night.

Supersenses is a three-part series that unravels the secrets of wildlife’s super senses and how they help creatures survive and thrive in their challenging environments. The series will be premiering on Wednesday night on the Smithsonian channel at 8:00 p.m. ET as part of the network's "Wild Wednesdays" programming.

The mini-series will reveal the arsenal of abilities animals have developed to navigate and survive life on Earth. Supersenses will take viewers on a journey to discover the extraordinary and surprising world of animal senses and get insight into the heightened sensations that only animals across the globe can experience, thanks to the abilities they have developed over hundreds of millions of years of evolution.

How to Watch Supersenses, Season Premiere Today:

Date: Aug. 10, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Smithsonian

Live stream Supersenses, Season Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

The first part of the three-part series is titled "Super Sight" and will examine the extraordinary sense of sight in the animal world. For instance, caribou use UV light to avoid wolves, while dragonflies actually see in slow motion.

Don't miss the brand new series premiering on Wednesday night on the Smithsonian channel.

Regional restrictions may apply.

