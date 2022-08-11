How to Watch Bump on The CW: Stream Live

Bump is an Australian comedy series that will be making its U.S. debut with back-to-back episodes on Thursday night on The CW starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. The series follows 17-year-old Olympia, played by actress Nathalie Morris, who is shocked after she goes to the hospital with severe pains and finds out she's actually going into labor.

How to Watch Bump, Season Premiere Today:

Date: Aug. 11, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: The CW

Peter Thurnwald plays Olympia's boyfriend Lachie who must now deal with the reality that the newborn isn't even his, but Santi's, the son of her mother's work crush, played by actor Carlos Sanson Jr. Safia Arain plays Reema, best friend of Olympia on Bump.

Bump was created by Claudia Karvan and Kelsey Munro, the latter of whom also helped write the series alongside Jessica Tuckwell, Timothy Lee, Steven Arriagada and Mithila Gupta.

The Australian comedy series is directed by Geoff Bennett, Gracie Otto and Leticia Cáceres and is produced by Karvan along with Daniel and John Edwards. Chris Chard serves as Bump's executive producer.

