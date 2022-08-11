Skip to main content

How to Watch Bump, Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

The new scripted series "Bump" premieres on Thursday night on "The CW."

Bump is an Australian comedy series that will be making its U.S. debut with back-to-back episodes on Thursday night on The CW starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. The series follows 17-year-old Olympia, played by actress Nathalie Morris, who is shocked after she goes to the hospital with severe pains and finds out she's actually going into labor.

How to Watch Bump, Season Premiere Today:

Date: Aug. 11, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: The CW

Live stream Bump, Season Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

Peter Thurnwald plays Olympia's boyfriend Lachie who must now deal with the reality that the newborn isn't even his, but Santi's, the son of her mother's work crush, played by actor Carlos Sanson Jr. Safia Arain plays Reema, best friend of Olympia on Bump.

Bump was created by Claudia Karvan and Kelsey Munro, the latter of whom also helped write the series alongside Jessica Tuckwell, Timothy Lee, Steven Arriagada and Mithila Gupta.

The Australian comedy series is directed by Geoff Bennett, Gracie Otto and Leticia Cáceres and is produced by Karvan along with Daniel and John Edwards. Chris Chard serves as Bump's executive producer.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
11
2022

Bump, Season Premiere

TV CHANNEL: The CW
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

maxresdefault
entertainment

How to Watch Bump on The CW: Stream Live

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Aug 2, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) celebrates with second baseman Jonathan India (6) and shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) after defeating the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
Aug 2, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) celebrates with second baseman Jonathan India (6) and shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) after defeating the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
Aug 6, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles Hall of Famer Eddie Murray (33) shakes hands with Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) after throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The Orioles were celebrating the 30th anniversary of Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 8/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 minutes ago
Aug 6, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles Hall of Famer Eddie Murray (33) shakes hands with Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) after throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The Orioles were celebrating the 30th anniversary of Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 minutes ago
WOMENS GOLF
Golf

How to Watch U.S. Women's Amateur Golf Round of 16: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas19 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Qinwen Zheng at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Qinwen Zheng vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Gael Monfils vs. Jack Draper at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago