How to Watch Great Chocolate Showdown: Stream Live, TV Channel

How to Watch Great Chocolate Showdown, Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

The second season of Great Chocolate Showdown premieres on Thursday night on The CW.

Great Chocolate Showdown returns on Thursday night making its season two premiere on The CW at 9:00 p.m. ET. 

The Canadian cooking competition series is produced by Nikki Ray Media Agency alongside Corus Studios and originally aired on Food Network Canada, premiering back on Feb. 4, 2020. Steven Hodge, Anna Olson and Cythia Stroud serve as judges on the show, which features 10 amateur home bakers to start the season.

After each episode, a contestant is eliminated until the season finale determines the winner for that season. Each episode consists of two challenges, the "technique test" and the "chocolate elimination challenge."

How to Watch Great Chocolate Showdown, Season Premiere Today:

Date: Aug. 11, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: The CW

Live stream Great Chocolate Showdown, Season Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

The "technique test" challenge winners of each episode receive either immunity from elimination or an advantage in the elimination round at the end of the episode. Winners of the entire season receive a grand prize of $50,000.

Don't miss the exciting premiere of the second season of Great Chocolate Showdown airing on Thursday night on The CW, especially if you have a sweet tooth. 

How To Watch

August
11
2022

Great Chocolate Showdown, Season Premiere

TV CHANNEL: The CW
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
