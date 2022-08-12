Skip to main content

How to Watch Children of the Underground: Stream FX Live, TV Channel

'Children of the Underground' makes its premiere on Friday night on FX.

Children of the Underground is set to premiere on Friday night on FX. The five-part documentary series is produced by Story Syndicate, which is the production house founded by award-winning filmmakers Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus. Gabriela Cowperthwaite, who directed the series Blackfish, as well as Ted Gesing, directed the series, while Cogan, Garbus, Jon Bardin and Kate Barry all serve as executive producers. 

How to Watch Children of the Underground Today:

Date: Aug. 12, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FX

Live stream Children of the Underground on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

The series tells the story of Faye Yager, who over several years built a massive network to protect children from sexual abuse. Known as a vigilante for her work, the FX series begs the question: was there a darker side to Yager's cause?

FX Networks released a brief synopsis of the show which reads as follows: "Children of the Underground tells the true story of charismatic vigilante Faye Yager, who built a vast underground network that hid hundreds of mothers and children, saving them from the alleged abuse of husbands and fathers when a broken court system would not. When she helped the ex-wife and children of the wealthy banker who pioneered the ATM disappear, Yager finally met her match and a loud public reckoning was at hand."

Don't miss the premiere of this gripping new documentary series Children of the Underground airing on Friday night on FX or available for streaming on fuboTV.

Regional restrictions may apply.

