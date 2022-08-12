Skip to main content

How to Watch CMT Summer Camp: Little Big Town: Stream Live, TV Channel

CMT and musical act 'Little Big Town' bring 'CMT Summer Camp' to life on Friday night.

The brand new series CMT Summer Camp will feature the award-winning musical act known as Little Big Town in the debut episode on Friday night on the Country Music Television channel. The premiere will include an exclusive one-hour special full of performances both of the band's new music as well as some of the band's greatest hits so far in their career. 

How to Watch CMT Summer Camp: Little Big Town Today:

Date: Aug. 12, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CMT

Live stream CMT Summer Camp: Little Big Town on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

The award-winning quartet will appear in CMT Summer Camp on Friday leading to the release of their highly-anticipated 10th studio album titled "Mr. Sun" which will be released on September 16, 2022. Little Big Town will surely perform select songs from the new album on the special on Friday.

CMT originally launched back on March 5, 1983, as Country Music Television, the first nationally available channel devoted to country music and country music videos.

Don't miss the premiere of CMT Summer Camp: Little Big Town on Friday night on CMT or live stream the special on fuboTV!

Regional restrictions may apply.

