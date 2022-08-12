Skip to main content

How to Watch RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: Stream Live, TV Channel

The brand new season of the reality competition show premieres on Friday night.

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is set to premiere on Friday night with the season debut featuring nine celebrities from different walks of life leaving behind their famous identities to embrace the tradition of drag. According to VH1, "it will be kept secret who each contestant is until they are asked to sashay away, allowing viewers to focus on their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent."

How to Watch RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race Today:

Date: Aug. 12, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: VH1

Live stream RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

The season will be hosted by RuPaul while the judges for the second season are Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews. This season's mentors are "Queen Supremes" Brooke Lynn Heights, Jujubee and Monét X Change.

Each week on RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, the celebrities will undergo complete drag transformations and compete in the lip sync showdown based on a new category. When the competition ends, one will be crowned America’s Next Celeb Drag Superstar and awarded $100,000 towards their favorite charity.

Don't miss Friday night's premiere of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race on VH1 or available to stream live on fuboTV.

