How to Watch South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert: Stream Comedy Central

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are back with the South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert special today.

Over the past 25 years, South Park has brought laughs, satire and music through their show on Comedy Central with classic songs from all of the characters. From the TV show to the movie, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, there are countless songs that have penetrated popular culture and wormed their way into our heads. South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are joined by guests and musicians, with surprises sprinkled in for the fans of the show.

How to Watch South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert today:

Game Date: Aug. 13, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Comedy Central

The music of South Park over the 25 years of the show is celebrated with a live concert featuring Parker, Stone, Primus and Ween:

This concert takes place from the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado with two nights of music for the fans of the show. Getting to hear these songs live is a unique experience for the fans as Parker and Stone are constantly busy with the show and other ventures.

The concert will feature songs from fan-favorite characters Kyle, Cartman, Stan, Kenny and others with concerts, jokes and props mixed into the show.

During the show there will also be live original music from Primus and Ween, giving the live fans a unique experience with “real music” and music from the show.

The live fans and some of the musicians were also surprised with an appearance from one of the most famous bands of all time as a reunion for the band makes for a great moment on stage for Stone and the audience.

