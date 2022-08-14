Skip to main content

How to Watch Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

The sixth and final season of Chesapeake Shores premieres on Sunday night on the Hallmark Channel.

Chesapeake Shores is set to premiere its sixth and final season on Sunday night on the Hallmark Channel. The drama television series is based on the novel series of the same name written by Sherryl Woods. The series is produced by Chesapeake Shores Productions Inc. in association with Borderline Distribution.

The series stars Jesse Metcalfe, Meghan Ory, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny, Andrew Francis, Diane Ladd and Treat Williams. Metcalfe later left the series in its fifth season with actor Robert Buckley joining the cast in the same chapter. Chesapeake Shores is executive produced by Phoef Sutton alongside Dan Paulson, Martin Wood, Nancey Silvers, Woods and Michael Berns.

How to Watch Chesapeake Shores Today:

Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Hallmark Channel

Live stream Chesapeake Shores on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

The trailer for the sixth and final chapter of Chesapeake Shores offers a peak at what's to come for Ory's character Abby O'Brien in regards to her love life after she called someone to say “I have been thinking about you and I think maybe we should give this a try” in the finale to the fifth season.

Don't miss the premiere of the sixth season of Chesapeake Shores on Sunday night on the Hallmark Channel or available to stream live on fuboTV!

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Chesapeake Shores

TV CHANNEL: Hallmark Channel
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Chesapeake Shores
entertainment

How to Watch Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina57 seconds ago
Santos Laguna
Soccer

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Santos Laguna: Stream Liga MX Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina8 minutes ago
nwsl chicago red stars
Soccer

How to Watch Chicago Red Stars at Angel City FC: Stream NWSL Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina20 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch USA vs. Netherlands: Stream Women's Soccer Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Anthony Rizzo (48) and right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrate after defeating the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at Red Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs34 minutes ago
USATSI_18868646
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Giants: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

By Adam Childs46 minutes ago
USATSI_18362769
Golf

How to Watch Boeing Classic, Final Round: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas47 minutes ago
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook carries the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL

How to Watch Vikings at Raiders: Stream NFL Preseason Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs58 minutes ago
Big3
Basketball

How to Watch BIG3 Basketball, Week 9: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago