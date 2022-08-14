How to Watch Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

Chesapeake Shores is set to premiere its sixth and final season on Sunday night on the Hallmark Channel. The drama television series is based on the novel series of the same name written by Sherryl Woods. The series is produced by Chesapeake Shores Productions Inc. in association with Borderline Distribution.

The series stars Jesse Metcalfe, Meghan Ory, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny, Andrew Francis, Diane Ladd and Treat Williams. Metcalfe later left the series in its fifth season with actor Robert Buckley joining the cast in the same chapter. Chesapeake Shores is executive produced by Phoef Sutton alongside Dan Paulson, Martin Wood, Nancey Silvers, Woods and Michael Berns.

How to Watch Chesapeake Shores Today:

Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Hallmark Channel

The trailer for the sixth and final chapter of Chesapeake Shores offers a peak at what's to come for Ory's character Abby O'Brien in regards to her love life after she called someone to say “I have been thinking about you and I think maybe we should give this a try” in the finale to the fifth season.

