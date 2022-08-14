Skip to main content

How to Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Stream Live, TV Channel

The brand new season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan premieres on Sunday night on STARZ.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set for its season two premiere on Sunday night on STARZ. The American crime drama was created by Sascha Penn, with its first season premiering on STARZ on July 18, 2021. The series serves as a prequel storyline to the show Power, created by Courtney A. Kemp. The series has already been renewed for a third season ahead of its second season premiere.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set in the '90s chronicling the early years of Kanan Stark, the character first played by executive producer and rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, as he gets into the drug game.

How to Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Today:

Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: STARZ

Live stream Power Book III: Raising Kanan on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

The series stars Patina Miller as Raquel Thomas, mother of Kanan and London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Kanan's uncle and Raquel's older brother.

Kemp and Jackson serve as executive producers of the series alongside Penn, Rob Hardy, Kevin Fox, Danielle De Jesus, Chris Salek, Mark Canton, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich.

