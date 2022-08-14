How to Watch 'Tales of the Walking Dead,' Series Premiere: Stream Live, TV

Tales of the Walking Dead premieres on Sunday night on the AMC Network.

Tales of the Walking Dead is set to make its highly-anticipated premiere on the AMC Network on Sunday night. The episodic anthology series consists of six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. In the series, each episode has its own tone and point of view, with the stakes as high as ever in each story, pushing new characters with life-threatening choices and situations.

Tales of the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Channing Powell, who has been a writer and producer on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.

How to Watch Tales of the Walking Dead Today:

Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: AMC Network

Live stream Tales of the Walking Dead on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

Tales of the Walking Dead stars Olivia Munn (The Newsroom, X-Men: Apocalypse, Six), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead, Harlots), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), Jillian Bell (Rough Night), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Old, Ray Donovan,) Jessie T. Usher (Shaft, The Boys), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop) and Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick) amongst others.

Don't miss the long-awaited premiere of Tales of the Walking Dead airing on the AMC Network or available to stream live on fuboTV on Sunday night!

Regional restrictions may apply.