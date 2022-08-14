Skip to main content

How to Watch Who Killed Biggie and Tupac?: Live Stream, TV Channel

The Investigation Discovery channel reviews who killed Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur today.

The 2022-2023 season of true crime documentaries on the Investigation Discovery channel features Who Killed Biggie and Tupac? today. The channel is known for their true crime investigative series, documentaries and specials showcasing the real life cases that fascinate the public. The story of Biggie and Tupac has been on the public’s mind since they were unceremoniously murdered just six months apart between 1996 and 1997, 25 years ago.

How to Watch Who Killed Biggie and Tupac?, Special today:

Game Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ID

Watch Who Killed Biggie and Tupac?, Special online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Over the years since the mysterious murders of Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur, there have been several documentaries and reviews of what happened on those fateful nights:

The 25 year old mystery of the death of Tupac (September 13th, 1006) and Biggie (March 9th, 1997) has become one of the biggest true crime mysteries of the last 100 years in American culture.

Tupac was shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada while in a car with Suge Knight and later died in a local hospital.

The killing has widely been considered a rap beef murder or a gang hit as he was in a coastal battle with his rival, Biggie for control of the rap game in the mid-to-late 1990’s with both stars shining very bright.

Biggie was killed in a very similar manner after leaving an afterparty at the 1997 Soul Train Awards while driving home a car pulled up beside them and fired into Biggie’s vehicle in another drive-by style murder.

This documentary reviews the details of the two murders with the events leading up to it and the theories of who might have been the culprits.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Who Killed Biggie and Tupac?

TV CHANNEL: ID
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

ID channel
entertainment

How to Watch Who Killed Biggie and Tupac?: Live Stream, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas13 seconds ago
AMC
entertainment

How to Watch 'Tales of the Walking Dead,' Series Premiere: Stream Live, TV

By Rafael Urbina3 minutes ago
Chesapeake Shores
entertainment

How to Watch Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina6 minutes ago
Santos Laguna
Soccer

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Santos Laguna: Stream Liga MX Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina14 minutes ago
nwsl chicago red stars
Soccer

How to Watch Chicago Red Stars at Angel City FC: Stream NWSL Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina26 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch USA vs. Netherlands: Stream Women's Soccer Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina36 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Anthony Rizzo (48) and right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrate after defeating the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at Red Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs40 minutes ago
USATSI_18868646
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Giants: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

By Adam Childs52 minutes ago
USATSI_18362769
Golf

How to Watch Boeing Classic, Final Round: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas53 minutes ago