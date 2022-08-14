How to Watch Who Killed Biggie and Tupac?: Live Stream, TV Channel

The 2022-2023 season of true crime documentaries on the Investigation Discovery channel features Who Killed Biggie and Tupac? today. The channel is known for their true crime investigative series, documentaries and specials showcasing the real life cases that fascinate the public. The story of Biggie and Tupac has been on the public’s mind since they were unceremoniously murdered just six months apart between 1996 and 1997, 25 years ago.

Over the years since the mysterious murders of Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur, there have been several documentaries and reviews of what happened on those fateful nights:

The 25 year old mystery of the death of Tupac (September 13th, 1006) and Biggie (March 9th, 1997) has become one of the biggest true crime mysteries of the last 100 years in American culture.

Tupac was shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada while in a car with Suge Knight and later died in a local hospital.

The killing has widely been considered a rap beef murder or a gang hit as he was in a coastal battle with his rival, Biggie for control of the rap game in the mid-to-late 1990’s with both stars shining very bright.

Biggie was killed in a very similar manner after leaving an afterparty at the 1997 Soul Train Awards while driving home a car pulled up beside them and fired into Biggie’s vehicle in another drive-by style murder.

This documentary reviews the details of the two murders with the events leading up to it and the theories of who might have been the culprits.

