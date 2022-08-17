Skip to main content

How to Watch Sacrifice: Stream Series Premiere Live, TV Channel

A new series comes to BET on Wednesday night. Sacrifice debuts at 9:00 pm ET.

A new series comes to the small screen on Wednesday when BET debuts Sacrifice. BET announced earlier this year that the legal thriller Sacrifice would star Paula Patton. The movie launched on BET+ in December 2019 and was the first original film on the streaming service. 

Sacrifice takes place in Los Angeles and follows Daniella Hernandez (Patton), a highly sought after entertainment lawyer, as she navigates the nefarious lives of her rich and famous clients. Patton will resume her role in the 10-episode series, accompanied by returning cast members Marques Houston, James Trevena Brown, Veronika Bozeman, Altonio Jackson, Liliana Montenegro, Michael Toland, and Nelson Bonilla.

How to Watch Sacrifice: Series Premiere Today:

Date: Aug. 17, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: BET

Live Stream Sacrifice: Series Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The show takes an in-depth look into the entertainment industry in a away that hasn't been explored in television. It isn't just an entertainment show, but it also has a ton of suspense and excitement and will leave you wanting more with each episode.

In the first episode, Daniella feels morally obligated to protect a young girl from a client she represents, while also trying to manage how to proceed with a professional relationship with the man that killed Isis.

