How to Watch 30 for 30: Dream On

30 for 30: Dream On examines the 14-month odyssey that the 1996 United States women's national basketball team went through, including the Atlanta Olympic Games, where the Dream Team took the gold medal to cap a 60-0 record over 10 months of action.

The historic team that went on to change the sporting world forever went through as much drama on the court as they did off the court, dealing with domestic violence issues, the cover-up of one player's sexual identity and the sometimes toxic relationship between the players and head coach Tara VanDerveer.

The 1996 women's national team had finished in third place in the most recent Olympics, meaning the team's gold medal in Atlanta wasn't a given. The team had to deal with tension and pressure with a very demanding coach in VanDerveer on top of travel conditions over a 14-month span that was by no means ideal.

