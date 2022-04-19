30 for 30: Shark, which airs on Tuesday, presents one of the most infamous golf stories ever.

The most acclaimed sports documentary series, 30 for 30, is back with the story of Greg Norman in Shark. He was nicknamed the "Great White" because of his amazing talent on the gold course, but he also had one of the most disappointing careers given all of that talent. Shark explores Norman at the 1986 Masters and the final hole collapse that lives in infamy and then the 1996 Masters where it happened all over again.

How to Watch 30 for 30: Shark Today:

Game Date: April 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream 30 for 30: Shark on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

30 for 30 Films has made the best sports documentaries over the years and their next edition about Greg Norman:

The 1986 Masters is often viewed from the prism of Jack Nicklaus coming back and winning with the anecdote of Norman collapsing. Verne Lundquist famously made the call, “Maybe… Yes sir!” as Nicklaus tapped in his final shot on the 18th hole and Norman waded through the crowd to find his ball.

Norman made a great shot on 17 to tie, then put his next one into the crowd to start off 18, making it nearly impossible to win. He had a par putt to send the Masters to a playoff, then missed just right, and the rest was history.

The documentary follows what it was like from that 1986 Masters tournament to the next infamous moment for Norman: 1996 Masters.

Norman carried a two-stroke lead into the second round, a four-stroke lead into the third and a six-stroke lead into the final round before it happened again.

Tune in to 30 for 30: Shark to see the full story from the people that were there and who it affected decades later.

Regional restrictions may apply.