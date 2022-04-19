Skip to main content

How to Watch 30 for 30: Shark: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

30 for 30: Shark, which airs on Tuesday, presents one of the most infamous golf stories ever.

The most acclaimed sports documentary series, 30 for 30, is back with the story of Greg Norman in Shark. He was nicknamed the "Great White" because of his amazing talent on the gold course, but he also had one of the most disappointing careers given all of that talent. Shark explores Norman at the 1986 Masters and the final hole collapse that lives in infamy and then the 1996 Masters where it happened all over again. 

How to Watch 30 for 30: Shark Today:

Game Date: April 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream 30 for 30: Shark on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

30 for 30 Films has made the best sports documentaries over the years and their next edition about Greg Norman:

The 1986 Masters is often viewed from the prism of Jack Nicklaus coming back and winning with the anecdote of Norman collapsing. Verne Lundquist famously made the call, “Maybe… Yes sir!” as Nicklaus tapped in his final shot on the 18th hole and Norman waded through the crowd to find his ball.

Norman made a great shot on 17 to tie, then put his next one into the crowd to start off 18, making it nearly impossible to win. He had a par putt to send the Masters to a playoff, then missed just right, and the rest was history.

The documentary follows what it was like from that 1986 Masters tournament to the next infamous moment for Norman: 1996 Masters.

Norman carried a two-stroke lead into the second round, a four-stroke lead into the third and a six-stroke lead into the final round before it happened again.

Tune in to 30 for 30: Shark to see the full story from the people that were there and who it affected decades later.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
19
2022

30 for 30: Shark

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates scoring a run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies vs. Rockies

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
GregNormanBB-678x381
entertainment

How to Watch 30 for 30: Shark

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
soccer fans
Professional League Cup

How to Watch Platense vs. Gimnasia (LP)

By Rafael Urbina16 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) doubles in two runs in the fifth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Oregon vs. Portland

By Alex Barth31 minutes ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch BYU vs. Utah

By Alex Barth31 minutes ago
USATSI_10902875
College Baseball

How to Watch Campbell vs. North Carolina

By Alex Barth31 minutes ago
Liga MX

Necaxa vs. Tigres UANL: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS
AHL Hockey

How to Watch IceHogs vs. Wolves

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy