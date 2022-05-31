Skip to main content

How to Watch 30 for 30: The Greatest Mixtape Ever: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

ESPN’s 30 for 30 series features The Greatest Mixtape Ever in the acclaimed series today.

The 30 for 30 series from ESPN has expanded over the years to tell some of the most important stories, both big and small in sports history. The Greatest Mixtape Ever takes a look at the world of street ball and how it impacted the community, the game and the future of how basketball is consumed by pop culture.

How to Watch 30 for 30: The Greatest Mixtape Ever Today:

Date: May 31, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream 30 for 30: The Greatest Mixtape Ever on fuboTV:

It was the 1990s and a DJ working for a shoe company took it upon himself to start a trend that reshaped amateur basketball for the next 20+ years.

This documentary will be directed by Chris Robinson and Set Free Richardson, who is one of the most important faces in the rise of the streetball and mixtape culture in basketball. It is narrated by rapper Jadakiss and follows DJ Set Free as he went from shoe company employee and DJ to one of the biggest innovators in the sport.

He started filming streetball local legends playing and set it to the soundtrack of the rap music of that era.

Without realizing what he was doing, DJ Set Free created one of the biggest innovations in basketball over the last 25 years.

To this day, highlight tapes set to music and streetball clips have invaded YouTube and are still some of the most watched videos in all of basketball.



How To Watch

May
31
2022

30 for 30: The Greatest Mixtape Ever

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

