How to Watch 37 Words Premiere

What happens when 37 words change everything? 37 Words, a four-part ESPN docuseries from filmmakers Dawn Porter and Nicole Newnham premiere on Tuesday. It tells the story of how the 37 words of Title IX transformed into a force that shaped American culture:



Those famous words were: "No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any educational program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance."

It was a breakthrough for how women were treated in relation to boys in sports and gave them an equal standing.

It was one of the most important laws to come out in the equality of sports and today the ramifications are still being felt.

ESPN dives deep into what happened and how it effected games. You can catch the first two episodes on Tuesday night and catch the final two episodes on June 28.

