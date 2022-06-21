Skip to main content

How to Watch 37 Words Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

ESPN begins a four-part docuseries entitled 37 Words on Tuesday night.

ESPN has been known for bringing great content that dives deep into important topics and Tuesday is no exception when it premieres the first part of 37 Words.

How to Watch 37 Words Premiere Today:

Date: June 21, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream 37 Words Premiere on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

What happens when 37 words change everything? 37 Words, a four-part ESPN docuseries from filmmakers Dawn Porter and Nicole Newnham premiere on Tuesday. It tells the story of how the 37 words of Title IX transformed into a force that shaped American culture:

Those famous words were: "No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any educational program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance."

It was a breakthrough for how women were treated in relation to boys in sports and gave them an equal standing.

It was one of the most important laws to come out in the equality of sports and today the ramifications are still being felt.

ESPN dives deep into what happened and how it effected games. You can catch the first two episodes on Tuesday night and catch the final two episodes on June 28.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
21
2022

37 Words Premiere

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Rangers

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
Jun 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after scoring a run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Astros

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
Softball
Softball

How to Watch Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation Charity Home Run Derby

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
21+37+Words
entertainment

How to Watch 37 Words Premiere

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
wildnout400b
entertainment

How to Watch Wild 'N Out Season 18 Premiere

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) reacts with shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) after driving in the game winning run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) reacts with shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) after driving in the game winning run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter (left) and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) congratulate second baseman Diego Castillo (64) crossing home plate on a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter (left) and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) congratulate second baseman Diego Castillo (64) crossing home plate on a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy