The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards comes live Friday night on CBS.

The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will honor the best in daytime television ranging from drama series to talk shows.

How to Watch The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Today:

Date: June 24, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

According to theemmys.tv, the Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting and legal/courtroom programs.



This year's nominees for lead actress are Marci Miller (Days of Our Lives), Mishael Morgan (The Young and the Restless), Cynthia Watros (General Hospital), Laura Wright (General Hospital) and Arianne Zucker (Days of Our Lives).

The nominees for lead actor are Peter Bergman (The Young and the Restless), Eric Martsolf (Days of Our Lives), John McCook (The Bold and the Beautiful), James Reynolds (Days of Our Lives) and Jason Thompson (The Young and the Restless).

Outstanding talk show nominees are the Drew Barrymore Show, Hot Ones, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Live with Ryan and Kelly and the Today Show with Hoda and Jenna.

It should be another great night of celebrating the best of daytime television and you can catch it all on CBS on Friday night at 9 p.m. ET.

