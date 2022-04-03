The 64th Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

How to Watch 64th Annual Grammy Awards Today:

Match Date: April 3, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This year's event is hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, who also hosted the event in 2021. This year's event was originally scheduled for January at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but was postponed due to concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant.

Jon Batiste leads the way in nominations for this year's event with 11, including nominations for Record of the Year and Album of the Year. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. each have eight nominations, while Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo have seven nominations each.

Among the artists expected to perform during the ceremony are BTS, Lady Gage, Lil Nas X, John Legend and Carrie Underwood, along with a host of other performers. Dua Lipa, Billy Porter and Joni Mitchell are among the presenters for this year's event.

Last year's Grammy Awards saw Beyonce take home the most awards with four, including Best R&B Performance.

Regional restrictions may apply.