The 'Tony Awards' honor the best in music and performance art for the 75th time on Sunday night, June 12, 2022.

This year the 75th annual Tony Awards will be hosted by West Side Story star and Academy Award winner for Best Supporting Actress, Ariana DeBose. To kick off the show, Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will set the stage for the awards with previews, interviews and glimpses at the red carpet. The Tony Awards celebrate the best of Broadway with 13 awards, 12 performances and 25 star-studded presenters.

How to Watch 75th Annual Tony Awards today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

The 75th annual Tony Awards are set to honor and pay tribute to the best and most iconic moments in Broadway history:

The big awards of the night are Best Play and Best Musical, which have five and six nominees respectively this year.

Up for Best Play are Clyde’s (Lynn Nottage), Hangman (Martin McDonagh), Skeleton Crew (Dominique Morisseau), The Lehman Trilogy (Stefano Massini and Ben Power) and The Minutes (Tracy Letts).

Over in the Best Musical category, A Strange Loop, Girl from the North Country, MJ, Mr. Saturday Night, Paradise Square and Six.

The Lehman Trilogy and A Strange Loop are the favorites to win today per Gold Derby and the experts setting the odds over there.

Also nominated are performances by Hollywood stars Ruth Negga, Mary-Louise Parker, David Morse, Sam Rockwell, Billy Crystal, Hugh Jackman and several others.

The Tony Awards give the talents of Broadway the opportunity to be acknowledged and awarded.

