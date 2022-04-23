How to Watch 80s Movie Marathon on Sundance

Sundance is providing prime entertainment today in an 80s movie marathon of St. Elmo's Fire, Karate Kid, Weekend at Bernie's and The Breakfast Club

80's movie lovers have something to get excited about today. Sundance will be airing four 80's favorites in an epic 80's movie marathon this afternoon.

How to Watch 80's Movie Marathon Today:

Date: April 23, 2022

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Sundance TV

To start the day off, Sundance is airing St. Elmo's Fire (1985). The star-studded cast led by Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy and Emilio Estevez play a group of college friends who drift apart after graduation and struggle with figuring out adult life.

Up next is another fan favorite which recently came back into the limelight when a spin-off was created for Netflix starring some of the main characters from way back in 1984. Karate Kid is about a teenage boy who is mentored and taught karate by a karate master when it is discovered that he is being bullied. The cast is led by Ralph Macchio, Pat Morita and Elizabeth Shue.

To follow Karate Kid, Sundance moves to a much more comedic film in Weekend at Bernie's (1989). Andrew McCarthy and Johnathan Silverman play two young men who pretend their employer is still alive which leads the hitman to them to try and finish off the job. This movie is sure to provide laughs from start to finish.

Finishing off the day is an all-time favorite, The Breakfast Club. Emilio Esteves, Molly Ringwald and Judd Nelson are just a few of the lead roles in this film which follows five seemingly different high school students who find themselves in Saturday detention together. By the end of the movie, they find that they really aren't all that different at all.

These four classic 80s movies will certainly not disappoint for a slow Saturday afternoon.

