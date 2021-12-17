Skip to main content
    How to Watch 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    You can catch the 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, which took place back in late November, tonight.
    Author:

    After taking a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade returned to the streets of California on Nov. 28. For those who weren't able to attend the event in person, you can catch the parade tonight when it will finally be aired on television.

    How to Watch 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Today:

    Event Date: Dec. 17, 2021

    Event Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: CW

    Watch 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The hosts for the 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade were well-known names in the entertainment industry: Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain, Montel Williams and Elizabeth Stanton. The event itself also featured various floats, live musical acts and Santa himself on a sleigh to close out the show.

    Last year marked the first time the parade was canceled since 1942 through 1944 when it was canceled for World War II.

    Anyone who wants to gather their families around and catch all of the exciting Christmas-related festivities can tune in to The CW at 8 p.m. EST on Friday, Dec. 17. You will surely not be disappointed, as the event should be entertaining and bring some holiday cheer to viewers.

